Arrests
• Kyle Anthony Carver, 34, Big Gully Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:55 p.m. Oct. 23 and charged with aggravated domestic assault and aggravated assault. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• John Lewis Wilkins Jr., 22, Belmont Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Oolice officers at 4:48 p.m. Oct. 24 and charged with the manufacture/delivery of sale of marijuana and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 26 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brandon Michael Leath, 31, Sugarpine Way, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:12 p.m. Oct. 24 on two active warrants: delivery of a Schedule I narcotic and contempt of court, and he was cited on a charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond on the narcotics charge pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 27 and $750 on the contempt charge pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Nov. 1, both in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Adam Lee Sherwood, 41, Villa Court, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:26 a.m. Oct. 25 on a charge of theft. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Dillion Leigh Disney, 24, Eugene Disney Lane, Greenback
• Rose Ann Parton, 48, Sevierville
• Terrance Hans Strickland, 32, Knoxville
• William Theodore Moore, 58, Knoxville
• Amanda Lee Morrow, 43, Headrick View Drive, Maryville
