Arrests
• Emily Kay Romines, 22, Cureton Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:40 p.m. Oct. 24 and charged with theft (shoplifting). She was released on a $1,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Oct. 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jose Luis Martinez-Parra, 32, Sevierville, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 10:34 p.m. Oct. 24 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs (marijuana) and the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs (cocaine). He was being held on bonds totaling $30,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Nathaniel Allen Miller, 25, Wooddale Street, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8 a.m. Oct. 25 and charged with stalking, public intoxication and two counts of vandalism. He was being held on bonds totaling $13,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Oct. 26 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Heather E. Compton, 42, Glenn Road, Louisville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:16 p.m. Oct. 25 and charged with possession of stolen property and driving on a suspended license. She was being held on bonds totaling $12,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Lakelyn Dale Barton, 21, Primrose Circle, Maryville
• James Thomas Dye, 38, Philadelphia
• Joshua D. Shumate, 29, Skyview Drive, Maryville
• Breanna Renne Bishop, 22, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend; also charged with two counts of violation of probation
