Arrests
• Julietta B. Mendez, 22, Knoxville, was arrested at 12:52 a.m. Oct. 3 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and driving under the influence. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9:00 a.m. Oct. 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joseph Carroll Justice, 37, Honeysuckle Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:23 p.m. Oct. 2 and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,500 pending a 9:00 a.m. Oct. 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Nathaniel Allen Miller, 27, Woodell Street, Maryville, was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol officers at 11:06 p.m. Oct. 2 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Oct. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jerome Antone White, 19, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police Officers at 11:55 a.m. Oct. 2 and charged with unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Oct. 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Matthew Gordon Mullins, 30, Ruth Riggs Way, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:50 a.m. Oct. 2 and charged with two counts of domestic violence with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9:00 a.m. Oct. 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Carlos Brent Garringer, 35, Calhoun, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:49 p.m. Oct. 1 and charged with two counts of reckless endangerment and driving under the influence. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,500 pending a 9:00 a.m. Oct. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Virginio Vera Jr., 39, Six Mile Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:04 p.m. Oct. 1 and charged with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Oc. 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Britnee Ora Ayers, 33, Bean Station, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:12 p.m. Oct. 1 and charged with theft and failure to appear. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $2,250 pending a 1:30 p.m. Oct. 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Mikia Gene Rowland, 39, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:38 p.m. Oct 1 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,500 pending a 9:00 a.m. Oct. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joey Galen Headrick Jr., 42, Arnold Street, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:11 p.m. Oct. 1 and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $1,500 pending a 9:00 a.m. Oct 4 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Teddy Wayne Neff, 51, Knoxville
• Bryan Lemoyne Brown, 49, Marion Street, Maryville
• Barry Wayne Jessee, 36, Carryville
• Alexander William Carter, 24, Oneida
