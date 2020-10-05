Arrests
• Devin Cassandra Vaulton, 34, Mentor Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:14 p.m. Oct. 4 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine and theft. She was being held on a $15,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Christopher Curtis Warren, 53, Badgett Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:39 p.m. Oct. 4 and charged with driving under the influence, identity theft and driving on a revoked license. He was being held on a $15,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 6 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Rachelle Marlina Cantrell, 26, Memphis, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:10 p.m. Oct. 4 and charged with criminal trespassing, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and disorderly conduct. Cantrell was being held on a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 6 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Amy Michelle Clarkson, 38, Becks Circle Drive, Louisville
