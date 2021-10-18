Arrests
• Robert Clyde Summerall, 36, Sevierville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:02 p.m. Oct. 16 and charged with evading arrest. He is free on $7,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Amy Renee Everett, 41, Eagleton Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:54 a.m. Oct. 17 and charged with criminal impersonation and disorderly conduct. She is free on bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court. During what began as a traffic stop for a tag light being out, Everett gave a different name and refused to get out of the car for further questioning, a report states olice report.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jordan Lee Nichols, 30, Thompson Bridge Road, Maryville
• James Robert Ford, 59, Knoxville
• William Jose Reyes Ferrera, 19, Silverbell Drive, Maryville; also charged with failing to have a license and cited on charges of not having proof of insurance and sale/possession/purchase of alcohol to/by/for a minor
• James Bart Kelley, 42, Wales Avenue, Maryville
• Brittany Rheana Ware, 34, Pioneer, Tennessee
• Troy Allen Radford, 35, East Lincoln Road, Alcoa
