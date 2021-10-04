Arrests
• Joshua Scott Combs, 35, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:27 p.m. Oct. 2 and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• John Woodrow Sparks Jr., 74, Old Tuckaleechee Road, Townsend, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:40 p.m. Oct. 2 and charged with aggravated assault. He was free on $3,500 bond. Information on a hearing being scheduled in Blount County General Sessions Court was unavailable Monday, Oct. 4.
• William Montez Laron Hodge, 33, homeless, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:27 p.m. Oct. 2 and charged with theft, simple possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on bonds totaling $4,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Oct. 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Deontrey Rashaad Grady, 22, Holloway Street, Alcoa was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:32 p.m. Oct. 3 and charged with two counts of manufacture, delivery or sale of a controlled substance and public intoxication. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $20,750 pending hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 4 on the public intoxication charge and 9 a.m. Oct. 13 on the other charges.
• Justin Gale Prewett, 23, South Hall Road, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:34 a.m. Oct. 4 and charged with vandalism and disorderly conduct. He is accused of breaking a windshield with a baseball bat. He was being held on bonds totaling $2,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Oct. 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Dennis Lynn Brackin Jr., 52, Magill Ave., Maryville
