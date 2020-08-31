Arrests
• Alec Camden Jefferson, 19, Morningside Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:10 a.m. Aug. 30 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Daniel Jesus-Cortina Portillo, 30, Rahn Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:58 p.m. Aug. 30 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 31 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jason Ray Jenkins, 40, Butterfly Gap Loop, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:19 p.m. Aug. 30 and charged with violation of pretrial release and evading arrest. He was being held on bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 2 and a 1:20 p.m. hearing Sept. 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Traci Ann Spencer-Bostic, 55, Rafer Avenue, Maryville
• David Lee Murr, 43, Howard Street, Maryville
• Etimlin Gordon Phillips, Sir Edward Lane, Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.