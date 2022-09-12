• Jeremy Leon Hubbs, 31, Sevierville, was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol officers at 6:06 p.m. Sept. 11 and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, simple possession of methamphetamine, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $12,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Clay Douglas Carroll Jr., 31, Miser Station Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:34 p.m. Sept. 11 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and violation of probation. He is being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Sept. 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Devan Nichole Berczy, 40, Bob Irwin Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:00 p.m. Sept. 10 and charged with domestic violence with simple assault and failure to appear. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,500 pending 9:00 a.m. Sept. 14 and 9:00 a.m. Sept. 20 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kimberly Endsley Muller, 59, Endsley Lane, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:20 p.m. Sept. 10 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. She is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Sept. 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Bryan Christopher Breazeale, 33, Boat Gunnel Road, Townsend, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:04 p.m. Sept. 9 and charged with assault. He is being held in lieu of a $500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brian L. Jones, 51, Barb Hollow Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:23 a.m. Sept. 9 and charged with assault. He is being held in lieu of a $500 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Sept. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Denisa Marie Moses, 44, Grade Road, Rockford
• Christopher William Beddington, 22, Cordell Avenue, Maryville
