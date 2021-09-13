Arrests
• Johnathan Taylor Kestner, 31, Glenwood Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 3:27 p.m. Sept. 8 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana and manufacture, sale, possession or delivery of methamphetamine. He was being held on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Phillip Davenport, 21, McGhee Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:51 p.m. and charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana, failure to provide proof of insurance, speeding and felony evading arrest. He was being held on bonds totaling $22,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Timothy Joe Richardson, 41, U.S. Highway 411 South, Greenback, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:49 p.m. Sept. 9 and charged with two counts of violation of an order of protection. He was free on bonds totaling $35,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Nov. 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James Thomas Green III, 23, Landau Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:31 p.m. Sept. 9 and charged with two counts of domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was free on bonds totaling $30,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Christopher Scott Moses, 51, Ratledge Road Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8 p.m. Sept. 9 and charged with manufacture, sale or delivery of methamphetamine, manufacture, sale or delivery of other drugs and violation of probation. He was being held on bonds totaling $12,500 pending 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. hearings, both on Sept. 13.
• Lora Diane Monroe, 44, Six Mile Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:18 p.m. Sept. 9 and charged with public indecency and shoplifting. She was free on bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Sept. 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brittnie Nicole Payne, 28, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:45 p.m. Sept. 9 and charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Sept. 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
