Arrests
• Clayton Sean Bledsoe, 18, Perkins Street, Alcoa, was arrested at 2:22 a.m. Sept. 13 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with underage possession/consumption of alcohol. He was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Amanda Lee Clark, 41, Knoxville, was arrested at 11:53 a.m. Sept. 13 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with misuse of the 911 system. She was being held on a $3,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Phillip Randal Cain, 26, Maynardville, was arrested at 1:12 p.m. Sept. 13 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with felony evading arrest, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search, driving with no license, driving under the influence and two counts of reckless endangerment. He was being held on a $19,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Joe Shipwash, 51, Dug Gap Road, Louisville, was arrested at 11:48 a.m. Sept. 13 by Maryville Police officers and charged with public intoxication, possession of a Schedule II drug and introduction of drugs into a penal facility. He was being held on a $14,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tamara Danielle McDonald, 23, Niota, was arrested at 9:40 p.m. Sept. 13 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with delivery of a Schedule III drug. She was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Joshua Nehemiah Green, 32, Calderwood Highway, Maryville
