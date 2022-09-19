• Blake Shane Graham, 35, Hackney Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:37 a.m. Sept. 18 and charged with shoplifting and two counts of criminal trespass at Kroger Marketplace, 507 N. Foothills Plaza Drive. He was being held on bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Sept. 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ryan Emanuel Stockwell, 38, address unknown, was arrest by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:12 a.m. Sept. 18 and charged with aggravated assault, two counts of felony evading arrest, criminal impersonation and reckless endangerment with a weapon or injury. He was being held on bonds totaling $22,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• John Edward Hiser, 52, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:57 p.m. Sept. 18 and charged with resisting/stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and violation of probation granted after a misdemeanor conviction. He was being held in lieu of $2,000 bond on the resisting charge pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Jerry Zeppelin Rauhuff, 31, Cave Road, Friendsville, also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
