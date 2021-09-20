Arrests
• Joseph Ryan Sweeney, 28, Morganton Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:12 p.m. Sept. 18 on a charge of burglary. He is free on $4,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William Howard Ferguson III, 49, Sweetwater, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 8:56 p.m. Sept. 18 and charged with two counts of assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. A witness said Ferguson punched one woman and assaulted another at Atchley Apartments. Officers said he cursed and refused to identify himself, then head-butted one officer, spit on another and grabbed for their weapons. He is free on bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cameron Chance Finn, 23, Mt. Luke Road, Townsend, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:53 a.m. Sept. 19 on charges of aggravated burglary, vandalism, criminal trespass and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $14,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 23 in Blount Count General Sessions Court.
• Timothy Michael Randolph, 29, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:04 a.m. Sept. 19 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and contempt of court. He is being held on bonds totaling $5,750 pending 9 a.m. hearings Sept. 22 and 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jedediah Shane Sexton, 35, Howard School Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:30 p.m. Sept 19 and charged with aggravated domestic assault; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; alteration of serial numbers; manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $22,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Darren Matthew Gillespie, 52, Evelyn Avenue
• Jodi Cathleen Mynatt, 52, Grayson Drive, Maryville
• Chaison R. Chambers, 26, Binfield Road, Maryville
• Zachery Blake Colabaugh, 23, Fountain City
• Jason David Eastridge, 40, Knoxville
• Jeffrey Andrew Hux, 59, Triple Oak Street, Rockford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.