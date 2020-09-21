Arrests
• Zachary Charles Gaumer, 28, West 4th Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:42 p.m. Sept. 20 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and failure to use care and caution. He was released on a $3,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jeffrey Scott Carr, 33, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 20 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Sheila Elaine Cunningham, 24, Tarbett Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:21 p.m. Sept. 20 and charged with possession of Schedule VI drugs with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on a $27,500 bond pending 9 a.m hearings Sept. 24 and Oct. 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Anthony Edward Jones, 52, Claiborne Street, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:52 p.m. and charged with theft of property and manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jessica Ann Gasche, 32, East Lincoln Road, Alcoa
• Jonathon Lee Simpson, 22, Monroe Avenue, Maryville
• George Lewis Morris Jr., 56, Claiborne Street, Louisville
