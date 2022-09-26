• Jimmy Lynn Chester Jr., 31, Finn Long Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:10 p.m. Sept. 25 and charged with a violation of an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Sept. 29 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Alexander Atley Wilson, 28, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:43 p.m. Sept. 24 and charged with reckless endangerment, evading arrest and driving under the influence. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $13,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Oct. 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James Dee Webb, 37, Providence Drive, Townsend, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:52 p.m. Sept. 24 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 28 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kenneth Edward Watts, 28, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:45 p.m. Sept. 24 and charged with theft and simple possession/casual exchange. He is being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 28 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• James Edwin Sudderth Jr., 29, Beech Road, Maryville
