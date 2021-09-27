Arrests
• Duane Glen Agan, 65, Pea Ridge Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:46 a.m. Sept. 26 and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He is free on $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Samuel Joshua Rainey, 38, Starling Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:18 a.m. Sept. 26 and changed with six counts of assault. He was free on bonds totaling $12,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• David Jerome Hardy, 65, Bass Alley, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:14 p.m. Sept. 26 on a charge of aggravated assault. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Sept. 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Wesley James Hartman, 23, Big Springs Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:49 p.m. Sept. 26 and charged with shoplifting and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Sept. 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Charles Jason Gaddy, 42, Primrose Circle, Maryville
• Jeromy David Hurst,45, Wrights Ferry Road, Louisville
• Zachary Thomas Smith, 24, Philadelphia, Tennessee
• Terry Lee Greene, 47, Knoxville
• Tracy Lea Milani, 50, Michelle Place, Maryville
• Adam Layman Gurley, 23, Watson Drive, Maryville
• Johnathon Wayne Bell, 32, Likely Lane, Townsend; also charged with simple possession of methamphetamine
