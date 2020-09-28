Arrests
• Bruce Debri Beasley, 35, Hatcher Holly Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 26 and charged with theft from a building greater than $1,000, burglary of a building and theft. He was being held on a $60,000 bond pending a 1:30 a.m. hearing Sept. 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Matthew Jay Webber, 35, Defoe Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with simple assault and aggravated burglary. He was being held on a $11,500 bond pending a 9 a.m hearing Oct. 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Anthony Clayton Johnson, 51, Homer Avenue, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:31 a.m. Sept. 27 and charged with domestic assault and interference with emergency calls. He was released on bonds totaling $2,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kinnie Jo McCauley, 37, Foothills Village Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:37 a.m. Sept. 27 and charged with non-verbal harassment. She was released on $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Eric Austin Lowe, 24, Mimosa Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:22 p.m. Sept. 27 and charged with theft. He was released on an $8,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Sept. 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• James Casey Burchfield, 25, Blair Loop, Walland
• Cory Lee Heaton, 25, Dailey Lane, Friendsville
• Robert Burton Thompson, 57, Thornhill Drive, Maryville
• Vicki Mae Hill, 31, Thornhill Drive, Maryville
