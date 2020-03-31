Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until April 1 over the coronavirus. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• Christopher Dell Winder, 30, Dandridge, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:11 a.m. March 30 and charged with theft of property. He was being held in lieu of $1,500 bond pending a March 30 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tyris Lemont Harvey, 52, Payne Avenue, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:42 p.m. March 30 and charged with two counts of theft, intentional tampering vandalism. and felony violation of probation. He was being held in lieu a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 31 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Lindsay Leann Crisp, 33, Thornhill Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5 p.m. March 30 and charged with fraud. She was being held in lieu pf a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Johnny Lynn Watts, 38, White Ave, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with two counts of violation of the sex offender registry and violation of probation. He was being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 31 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Doyle Lynn Boring, 47, Happy Valley Road, Tallassee, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:23 p.m. March 30 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault; the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine; simple possession and casual exchange; and use and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held in lieu of a $7,250 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 31 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Wesley Marcus Austin Burgess, 21, First Lane, Sevierville
• Anthony Lynn Waldo, 47, Friendsville Road, Friendsville
• Abe Frank Mclemore, 24, Dandridge
• Kenny L. Ariks, 34, Kingston
• William Alvin Lowe, 58, Clinton
• Carrie G. Akins, 27, Knoxville
• James M. Pendergrass, 42, Knoxville
• Paul L. Brown, 43, Corinton
