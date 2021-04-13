Arrests
• Joshua Nehemiah Green, 32, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:15 a.m. April 12 and charged with possessing Schedule II drugs and violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending 9 a.m. hearings April 13 and 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jason D. Lickliter, 38, Sevierville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:28 p.m. April 12 and charged with theft and driving on a suspended license. He was released on bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James Richard Trent III, 20, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5:37 p.m. April 12 and charged with possessing Schedule VI drugs and criminal impersonation. He was being held on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 20 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Curtis Adam Summey, 33, Madisonville
• Sasha Kierra Kennedy, 29, Abrams Road, Rockford
• Adam Lee Wood, 37, Barker Lane, Maryville
• Corey Len Norton, 42, Self Hollow Road, Rockford
