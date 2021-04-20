Arrests
• Nathaniel Alikarim Crane, 42, Sevierville Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:50 p.m. April 18 and charged with reckless endangerment (with weapon), domestic violence with aggravated assault and two counts of vandalism. He was being held pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Juan Carlos Cuevas-Hernandez, 21, Henderson Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4 a.m. April 19 and charged with violating an order of protection. He was released on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Thomas Andrew McKelvey, 52, Mentor Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:35 a.m. April 19 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was released on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Danny Allen McKelvey, 55, Meadowland Lane, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:43 a.m. April 19 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William Robert Long, 53, Harrisdale Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:59 p.m. April 19 and charged with failure to appear, possessing a Schedule II substance (oxycodone) and an open container of alcohol, driving on a suspended license, driving under the influence and two counts of violating pretrial release conditions. He was being held without bond on the failure to appear and pretrial release violation charges pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 21, and on bonds totaling $12,500 on all other charges pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 26. Both hearings will take place in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Micah Shawn Burnett Jr., 21, Blockhouse Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5:59 p.m. April 19 and charged with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Krystal Lee Kortz, 37, Knoxville
• Collyn Russell Loveall, 36, Lenoir City
