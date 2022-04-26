Arrests
• Lajuan Dewayne Warfield, 28, North Wright Road, Alcoa, was arrested at 10:52 p.m. April 25 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and driving on a suspended license. Warfield was also served with a warrant for failure to appear. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $52,993.75 pending a 1:30 p.m. April 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court and a 9 a.m. May 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Parker Michael Ables, 23, Russell Road, Rockford
