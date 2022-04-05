Arrests
• Autumn Danielle Souter, 24, Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville, was arrested at 1:41 p.m. April 4 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with forgery. She was released in lieu of a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jerry Andrew Murrell, 47, Cutshaw Road, Maryville, was arrested at 11:13 p.m. April 4 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Steven Shaun Harrison, 40, Hope Street, Maryville
• Jonathan Logan Tong, 32, Arrowhead Drive, Maryville
• Teng Madut Santino, 31, Antioch
• Sebastian Timothy Kunert, 21, Wheaton Lane, Louisville
• Lili J. Decanio, 22, Knoxville
• Derik Christopher Peloquin, 30, High Street, Maryville
• Charlotte Marie Brock, 39, Peakland Road, Decatur; also charged with violation of probation
• Tosha Nicole Bates, 36, Self Hollow Road, Rockford
• Dustin Lee Kabel, 34, Maynardville
• Robert Gordon Hammond, 25, Seals Crossing Way, Maryville
