Arrests
• William Jacob Bryant, 32, Carrs Creek Road, Townsend, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:49 p.m. April 3 and charged with aggravated child abuse and two counts of aggravated assault. He was being held on bonds totaling $127,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jose Luis Garcia-Garcia, 44, Hugh Rule Drive, Rockford, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 2 p.m. April 5 and charged with setting fire to personal property/land. He was released on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Samuel William Russell, 42, Boulder Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:55 p.m. April 5 and charged with theft. He was being held on an $8,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. April 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Walter Franklin Cannan Brogdon, 26, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:44 p.m. April 5 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $20,000 bond pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Sherry Lue Wilkerson, 54, Knoxville
• Jason Lloyd Jones II, 19, state Highway 72 East, Maryville
• Tasha Ann Jameson, 26, Tellico Plains
