Arrests
• Cynthia Reed Tyler, 64, Best Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 3:07 p.m. Aug. 6 and charged with two counts of vehicular assault. She was being held on bonds totaling $25,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Samuel Franklin Vance, 49, Middle Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:35 p.m. Aug. 9 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. He was being held without bond on the violation of probation charge pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 16 in Blount County Circuit Court, and on a $25,000 bond on the methamphetamine charge pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• John Michael Vilchez, 25, Tammy Circle, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:36 p.m. Aug. 9 and charged with forgery, failing to pay child support and two counts of violation of probation. He was being held without bond on one violation of probation charge pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 11, and on bonds totaling $2,653.25 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 11 and 9 a.m. hearings Aug. 12 and 18. All hearings will take place in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cody Ray Hundley, 30, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:34 p.m. Aug. 9 and charged with aggravated assault and two counts of failure to appear. He was released on bonds totaling $9,750 pending 9 a.m. hearings Aug. 11 and 12 and a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 16. All hearings will take place in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Richard Timothy Mansfield, 36, Sevierville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:44 p.m. Aug. 9 and charged with theft. He was released on a $7,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Amanda Josephine McManus, 54, Scenic Point Drive, Louisville
• Travis Aaron Hux, 29, Knoxville
• Patrick James Hessler, 39, State Highway 73, Townsend
• Ernest Lee Proffitt, 42, Old Oliver Road, Walland
• Samuel Bennett Dixon, 26, Knoxville
