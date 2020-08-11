Arrests
• Christopher Russell Cash, 30, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:13 p.m. Aug. 10 and charged with possession of stolen property. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Charles Shawn Burchfield, 41, Highland Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:27 a.m. Aug. 11 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault and kidnapping. He was being held on a $50,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 20 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Nicole Dawn Britt, 31, Knoxville
• Thomas Arthur Williamson, 46, Pineview Road, Maryville
• Isaac Hunter Pennington, 19, Co Op Road, Maryville
