Arrests
• Siara Nicole Self, 25, Zelmer Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:48 p.m. Aug. 15 and charged with public intoxication, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and vandalism. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $8,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Gerald Norman Carter, 38, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:05 a.m. Aug. 14 and charged with violation of an order of protection and three counts of aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $35,000 pending a 9:00 a.m. Aug. 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Douglas Aaron McBrayer, 40, McBrayer Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:41 p.m. Aug. 13 and charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and public intoxication. He is being held in lieu of a $1,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Phillip Warren Trotter, 56, North Carolina, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:17 p.m. Aug. 11 and charged with incest and statutory rape. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $100,000 pending a 9:00 a.m. Aug. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Shannon Douglas Noble, 34, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:32 p.m. Aug. 15 and charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $150,000 pending a 9:00 a.m. Aug. 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Troy James Reynolds, 35, Fulton Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:41 p.m. Aug. 14 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange, introduction of drugs into a penal facility and two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, a violation of registration, failure to provide proof of insurance and failure to exercise due care. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $13,000 pending 1:30 p.m. Aug 22 and 1:30 p.m. Sept. 26 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ammie Michelle Keck Parker, 44, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:33 p.m. Aug. 14 and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also charged with driving with a revoked license, failure to move over and failure to appear. She is being held in lieu of a $1,500 bond pending 9:00 a.m. Aug. 17 and 9:00 a.m. Nov. 9 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Mark James Astudillo Jr., 37, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa
• Aaron Lynn Franklin, 38, Wilson Road, Maryville
• Ditrah Lynn Guffey, 39, Old Piney Road, Maryville
