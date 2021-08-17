Arrests
• Brandy Renee Anderson, 47, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:20 a.m. Aug. 17 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 23 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Andrew James Veatch, 32, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:22 a.m. Aug. 16 and charged with aggravated burglary. He was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jonathan Emery Ogle, 40, Dovefield Court, Louisville; also charged with two counts of violation of probation
• Telina Sheree Sexton, 44, Knoxville
• Taylor Jessica Raye McCall, 27, Knoxville
• Jesse Scott Long, 25, Sanderson Street, Alcoa
• Derrick Jay McCarter, 27, Knoxville
• Randle B Young, 32, South Maple Street, Maryville
• Misty Dawn Kirkland, 43, Madisonville
