Arrests
• Robert Patterson Shufelt III, 38, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:44 p.m. Aug. 16 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He is being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dakota Makel Colbert, 22, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:40 a.m. Aug. 17 and charged with aggravated assault and interference with emergency calls. He was released on bonds totaling $11,500 pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Christina Diane Carter, 46, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:38 p.m. Aug. 17 and charged with theft. She is being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Martin Cameron Watson Jr., 29, Andy Carr Avenue, Alcoa, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 3:13 p.m. Aug. 17 and charged with possession of a Schedule I drug and making false reports. He was released on bonds totaling $10,450 pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brian Scott Duncan, 49, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:45 p.m. Aug. 17 and charged with criminal simulation (attempts to defraud or harm). He is being held on a $3,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• James Leonard Webb, 54, Sevierville
