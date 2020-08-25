Arrests
• Jessica Ruth Watson, 21, Mcarthur Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 6:07 a.m. Aug. 24 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange, the manufacture/sale/delivery of a Schedule VII drug, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and proof of insurance violation. She was being held on a $40,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Thomas Michael Sallee, 34, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:15 p.m. Aug. 24 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was released on bonds totaling $16,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Isaac Daniel Addison, 44, Raulston Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:23 p.m. Aug. 24 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault and assault. He was being held on bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jared Michael Woods, 30, Cumming, Georgia, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:10 p.m. Aug. 24 and charged with violation of probation and felony violation of probation. He was being held on a $7,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 26 and a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 31 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• John Matthew Clark Jr., 42, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:25 p.m. Aug. 24 and charged with driving with a revoked license and the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He was released on bonds totaling $3,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ruth Ann Banks, 47, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:03 p.m. Aug. 24 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. She was being held on a $6,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jama Lynn Lequire, 40, Watkins Road, Maryville
• Mitchell Eric Reagan, 30, Casey Lane, Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.