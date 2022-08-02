Arrests
• Robert Louis Lane, 59, Crumley Road, Greenback, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:49 a.m. July 29 and charged with violating an order of protection and pre-trial release. He is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 4 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dominic Manuel Rial, 21, Sevierville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7 p.m. July 29 and charged with evading arrest by fleeing, aggravated criminal trespass and public intoxication. He is being held in lieu of a $6,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Elliot Steele, 29, Reagan Mill Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:45 p.m. July 29 and charged with violation of probation for a felony conviction. He is being held on no bond pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 5 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Nathan James Stillwell, 19, Nebo Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:39 p.m. July 29 and charged with aggravated burglary and two counts of contempt of court. He is being held in lieu of a $6,233.75 bond pending a 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Aug. 3 hearing and 9 a.m. Aug. 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Terrell Augustus Ghormley, 44, Alnwick Drive, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:23 a.m. July 30 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was released in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 4 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Anthony Cruze Jr., 19, Sevierville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:11 p.m. July 30 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and disorderly conduct. He was released in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Pablo Roberto Nunez Acosta, 31, TVA Lab Road, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:53 a.m. July 31 and charged with simple possession and public intoxication. He is being held in lieu of a $4,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Daryl Antwan Cobb, 32, Douglasville, Georgia, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:50 a.m. July 31 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $8,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 4 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• John Dustin Kirkland, 42, Madisonville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:03 a.m. Aug. 1 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange; manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth; and tampering with evidence. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Patricia Kay Brumbalough, 54, North Union Grove Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:36 a.m. Aug. 1 and charged with violation of probation for a felony conviction. She is being held on no bond pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 8 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• David L. Every Jr., 29, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:05 p.m. July 28 and charged with two counts of violation of an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. July 28 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dillon Lynn Phillips, 22, Blue Sky Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:44 p.m. July 28 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sell of marijuana. He was released in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Amanda Lynn Stukel, 35, Nebo Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:28 p.m. July 28 and charged with theft of services and contempt of court. She is being held in lieu of a $2,250 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 1 and Aug. 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ashley Amber Miller, 37,Carter Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:18 p.m. July 28 and charged with theft of property. She was released in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brian Justin Johnson, 41, Morganton Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 8:56 p.m. July 28 and charged with theft of property. He was released in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jonathan Wayne Bowman, 24, Alnwick Boulevard, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:10 p.m. July 28 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sell of schedule I-VII drugs and three counts of contempt of court. He is being held in lieu of a $22,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Austin John Lumpkin, 24, Daisey Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:32 p.m. July 28 and charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction. He is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court and on no bond pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 1 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Michael Anthony Cruze Jr., 19, Sevierville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:11 p.m. July 30 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search, failure to use due care and caution, expired/no license and disorderly conduct. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $2,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Pablo Roberto Nunez Acosta, 29, TVA Lab Road, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:53 p.m. July 31 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana and public intoxication. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Daryl Antwan Cobb, 30, Georgia, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:50 a.m. July 31 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of an $8,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Aug 4 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kimberly Darlene Lambert, 54, Clover Hill Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:07 p.m. July 31 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and driving under the influence. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Oct. 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• John Dustin Kirkland, 42, Madisonville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:03 p.m. Aug. 1 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Patricia Kay Brumbalough, 54, North Union Grove Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:36 a.m. Aug. 1 and charged with a felony violation of probation. She is being held pending a 9:00 a.m. Aug. 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jacob Ezekiel Buhl, 31, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:03 a.m. Aug. 2 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and disorderly conduct. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 9:00 a.m. Aug. 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Christian Michael Cooper, 31, Knoxville
• Franklin Lamar Jones, 36, Knoxville
• William Jerome Elliott IV, 35, Cold Springs Road, Walland
• Lisa T. Lowe, 47, Maynardville
• Taylor Renee Hicks, 25, Oak Ridge
• Bianca Mae Hagan, 29, Clinton
• Lisa Lynette Worley, 38, Longs, South Carolina
• David Michael Hulings, 31, Wear Drive, Rockford
• Branson D. White, 27, Southview Drive, Maryville
• John Larry Wooliver II, 52, Maple Street, Alcoa
• Christian Michael Cooper, 31, Knoxville
• Franklin Lamar Jones, 36, Knoxville
• William Jerome Elliot IV, 35, Cold Springs Road, Walland
• Lisa Marie Todd Lowe, 48, Knoxville
• Eric Brandon Blazier, 30, Knoxville
• Brandon Michael Leath, 31, South Fourth Street, Maryville
• Johnathon Scott Welch, 43, Lansdowne Lane, Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.