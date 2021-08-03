Arrests
• Jordan Thomas Parton, 20, Atchley Apartments, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 2:26 a.m. Aug. 3 and changed with aggravated domestic assault. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court. A 27-year-old woman told officers Parton struck her and used his hands to strangle her, and in an effort to stop the assault, she bit him. A neighbor said he heard what sounded like a confrontation before the woman beat on his door and asked for help. Officers observed a knot on the woman’s forehead and marks on her neck consistent with her statements. Parton told officers he may have wrapped his hands around her neck during the altercation, but he blacked out, according to the police report.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Travis Burton McCollum, 48, Lenoir City
