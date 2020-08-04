Arrests
• Haley Rebecca Gent, 27, Morristown, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 11:30 p.m. Aug. 3 and charged with theft of property and criminal impersonation. She was being held on an $11,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Robert Shay Maxwell, 27, Knoxville
• Thomas Adam Fife, 44, Young Avenue, Maryville
• Jasmine Brandler Vanover, 21, Bell Street, Alcoa; also charged with criminal impersonation and violation of pretrial release
