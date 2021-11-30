Arrests
• Samantha Ann Lyons, 45, Blockhouse Road, Maryville, was arrested by at 10:27 a.m. Nov. 29 and charged with theft. She was free on $1,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Dec. 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Philip John Hulings, 49, Butler Mill Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:15 p.m. Nov. 29 on two charges of violating the sex offender registry. He was being held in lieu of $20,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Dec. 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Daniel Lee Evans, 37, Irwin Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:44 p.m. Nov. 29 and charged with violating the sex offender registry. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Dec. 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Paul Daniel Hickman, 56, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:20 a.m. Nov. 30 and charged with the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine; manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of marijuana and driving with a revoked license. He was being held in lieu of $88,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Dec. 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Rusty Allen White, 32, Atchley Apartments, Maryville
• Christopher Blaine Small, 31, Woodgrove Lane, Maryville
• Michael Eugene Hill, 37, South Farm Street, Friendsville
• Anthony Michael Meeks, 25, Knoxville
• Rosario G. Belmares, 37, Powell
• Roger Caudill, 49, Bean Station
• Elijah Unel Chuc, 20, Knoxville
• Jamie Lynn Barnes, 26, Jacob Drive, Walland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.