Arrests
• Lori Desha White, 48, Tulip Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:25 a.m. Dec. 12 and charged with possession of less than half a gram of meth in a drug free zone, possession of drug paraphernalia and a schedule VI drug and driving while in the possession of meth. She is being held in lieu of a $15,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joshua Logan Webster, 40, Zelmer Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:19 p.m. Dec. 13 and charged with violation of probation for a felony conviction. He is being held on no bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 12 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Jennifer Lynn Brown, 29, Bass Alley, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:34 p.m. Dec. 13 and charged with theft. She is being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Thomas Lee Best, 32, Long Hollow Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:36 p.m. Dec. 13 and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kyle Lynn Harmon, 24, Bob Irwin Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:25 p.m. Dec. 13 and charged with violation of probation for a felony conviction. He is being held on no bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 20 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Brian Sterilee Cross, 52, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:37 a.m. Dec. 14 and charged with criminal impersonation and contempt of court. He is being held in lieu of a $2,174.75 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 15 and Dec. 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Brianna Tyan Czahoroski, 31, Williams Street, Maryville
• Scott Andrew O'Brian, 33, Cecelia Avenue, Maryville
• Wesley Ryan Dixon, 44, Comstock Drive, Maryville; also charged with violation of pre-trial release
• Leanna Brooke Ellis, 22, Knoxville
• Kenneth Lee France, 43, Knoxville; also charged with violation of pre-trial release
• Steven Richard Flickinger II, 27, Madisonville; also charged with violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
• Joshua Edward Davis, 32, Trigonia Road, Greenback; also charged with failure to follow rule of court and violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.