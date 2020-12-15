Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Dennis Samuel Smith Jr., Shenendoah Drive, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:12 Dec. 14 and charged with theft of property and forgery. He was being held on a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Robert Dale McBride III, 37, Airport Highway, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:14 p.m. Dec. 14 and charged with theft of property, vandalism of property greater than $500 and possession of a Schedule I drug. He was released on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Robin Dane Jenkins, 59, Villa Court, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:57 p.m. Dec. 14 and charged with maintaining a vehicle where drugs are being used or sold and the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-IV drugs. She was released on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joshua Michael Templin, 19, Hodge Ridge Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:26 p.m. Dec. 14 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault and five counts of failure to appear. He was being held on a $7,500 bond pending hearings at 9 a.m. Dec. 16 and 1:30 p.m. Dec. 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Wayne Sexton, 37, Thornhill Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 11:09 p.m. Dec. 14 and charged with theft of property. He was being held on a $1,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Dec. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jimicah Kizon Underwood, 27, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:09 p.m. Dec. 14 and charged with felony evading arrest, possession of a Schedule VI drug and driving with a revoked license. He was being held on a $9,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jesse Edward Nichols, 19, Tallassee, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:45 a.m. Dec. 15 and charged with reckless endangerment, reckless driving and two counts of evading arrest. He was being held on a $70,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Dec. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• William C. Miner III, 23, Oliver Springs
• Justin Tyler Goodman, 32, Knoxville
• Justin Robert Belcher, 31, Jacob Drive, Walland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.