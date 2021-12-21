Arrests
• George Ray Boring, 31, Valleyview Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 2:55 p.m. Dec. 20 and charged with two counts of violation of sex offender registration requirements and violation of probation. He is being held in lieu of a $15,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 22 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Kodi Austin Vaulton, 24, Cutshaw Road, Maryville, was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol at 9:51 p.m. Dec. 20 and charged with two counts of felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment with a weapon possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. He is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 29 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Damien Jovon Tackett, 37, Vinegar Valley Road, Friendsville
• Biral Edgar Alam Stair, 36, Sevierville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.