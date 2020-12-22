Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Ashley Kay Herbison, 31, West Lincoln Road, Alcoa, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:45 a.m. Dec. 21 and charged with possession of Schedule IV drugs and public intoxication. She was being held on bonds totaling $1,250 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Chance Sherad Davis, 33, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:12 p.m. Dec. 21 and charged with theft of property. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Charles Lannis Gailey, 56, Morganton Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:21 p.m. Dec. 21 and charged with violation of an order of protection and violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending 9 a.m. hearings Dec. 28 and Jan. 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Nichole Michelle Deluca, 36, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:57 p.m. Dec. 21 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence and simple possession/casual exchange. She was being held on bonds totaling $54,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Robert Glen Sparks IV, 23, Limestone Drive, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:30 a.m. Dec. 22 and charged with vandalism. He was released on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Herbert Benjamin Ward, 51, Topside Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:30 a.m. Dec. 22 and charged with violation of an order of protection, leaving the scene of an accident with damage, driving on a revoked license, failure to use due care and caution, and failure to provide proof of financial responsibility. He was being held on bonds totaling $13,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Michael Elijah McGinnis, 29, Timberlake Drive, Louisville
• Lacie Renee Kagley, 25, Tullahoma, Tennessee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.