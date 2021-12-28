Arrests
• Bridgett Hope Kidd, 44, Best Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:48 a.m. Dec. 27 and charged with theft and introduction of drugs into penal facility. She is being held in lieu of a $9,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 29 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tara Renee Griffin, 31, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:45 p.m. Dec. 27 and charged with theft and burglary of a motor vehicle. She was released on a $11,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 29 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jamie Douglas Speller, 38, Cunningham Street, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:20 p.m. Dec. 27 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. He is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 29 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brandie Nicole Hembree, 43, Likely Lane, Townsend, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:06 a.m. Dec. 28 and charged with theft, criminal trespass, violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction and contempt of court. She is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 29 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court and 1:30 p.m. Jan. 3 in Blount County Circuit Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Wesley Charles Ford, 48, Mentor Road, Louisville
• Caleb Allen Cox, 28, Red Hill Drive, Louisville
• James William Martin, 38, Little Dug Gap Road, Louisville
• Mary Elizabeth Caputo, 23, Franklin Estates, Greenback
