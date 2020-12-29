Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Daniel Brice Lane, 28, Ginger Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:01 a.m. Dec. 28 and charged with evading arrest and violation of parole. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jesse Stinnett III, 43, Vernie Lee Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:05 p.m. Dec. 28 and charged with possession of Schedule I drugs and six counts of failure to appear. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 30 and a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jonathan Ethan Drass, 30, Greenback, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10 p.m. Dec. 28 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was being held on a $5,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
