Arrests
• Mackenzie Rose-Marie Hardwick, 18, Tupelo Way, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:49 p.m. Dec. 5 and charged with theft of property. She is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kyle Ray Dennis Henson, 25, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:24 p.m. Dec. 5 and charged with escape and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Aaron Lynn Russell, 21, Tupelo Way, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:44 p.m. Dec. 5 and charged with theft of property. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Mark Anthony Bradley, 59, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:26 p.m. Dec. 5 and charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Maxwell Raymond Schmitt, 27, Beaumont Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:31 p.m. Dec. 5 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and failure to appear. He is being held in lieu of a $400 bond pending 9 a.m. Dec. 7 and 9 a.m. Jan. 26 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dameyune Jaheem White, 24, Atchley Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:49 p.m. Dec. 5 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and driving on an expired license. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James Patrick O'Brien, 38, Ford Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:32 p.m. Dec. 5 and charged with obtaining drugs by fraud and prescription fraud. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $8,000 pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Candy Michelle Morgan, 44, Martin Mill Pike, Rockford
• Megan Marie Locklear, 31, Manor Way, Louisville
• Dustin Bradley Mills, 36, Knoxville
• Diamond Kavaughan Lyons, 32, North Wright Road, Alcoa
• Tosha Nicole Bates, 37, Self Hollow Road, Rockford
• Anthony Joseph Mangiaracina, 27, Sweetwater
• Latoyia Michelle Tate, 37, Mascot
• Katrina Diana Presnell, 29, Knoxville
