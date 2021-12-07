Arrests
• Michael E. Hill, 37, Sams Road, Rockford, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:58 a.m. Dec. 7 and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $3,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Barbara A. Delaney, 39, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:53 a.m. Dec. 7 and charged with theft and simple possession of meth. She is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Sebastian Bailey Olivier, 25, Knoxville
• Kevin Aaron Ferguson, 35, Knoxville
• William Bowen Luzader III, 42, Knoxville; also charged with violation of pretrial release
• Samantha Michelle Sweet, 37, Knoxville; also charged with violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
• Alyssa Marie Johnson, 28, Knoxville
• Demarcus Antwuan Garner, 34, Knoxville
• Ronda Leigh Helmick, 44, West Broadway Avenue, Maryville; also charged with violation of pretrial release
• Brianna Leeshaye Tyree Yeater, 26, Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville
