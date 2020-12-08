Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Joseph Aaron Baker, 21, Atchley Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:23 a.m. Dec. 7 and charged with felony evading arrest, driving under the influence, simple possession/casual exchange and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joseph Eugene Clabough, 38, Boulder Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:52 a.m. Dec. 7 and charged with failure to appear and two counts of theft. He was being held on bonds totaling $50,750 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Dec. 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kristi Lonetta Lundin, 38, Mascot, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:55 a.m. Dec. 7 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 9 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Mary Doris Jones, 44, Lenoir City, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:49 p.m. Dec. 7 and charged with theft. She was being held on a $3,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Dec. 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Christopher Lloyd James, 34, Lenoir City, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:50 p.m. Dec. 7 and charged with theft. He was being held on a $3,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Dec. 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Christopher Bradley Hensley, 31, Lenoir City, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:34 p.m. Dec. 7 and charged with theft. He was being held on a $3,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Dec. 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jason Eric Latendresse, 39, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:42 p.m. Dec. 7 and charged with burglary. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Chad Erick Bolin, 47, Knoxville
• Tyler Ray Menke, 27, Knoxville
• Danielle Nicole France, 34, U.S. Highway 411 South, Maryville
• Pamela Gaye Morrow, 63, Maple Lane, Greenback
• Matthew Edward Ford, 30, Lou Goddard Lane, Greenback
• Keith Edward Tucker, 56, Rockford
• Brandon Lane Pecot, 28, Andrea Lane, Maryville
• Leann Ramsey Conner, 28, Meadow Road, Greenback
• Stephanie Dawn Neubert, 34, Knoxville; also charged with violation of probation
• David Stuart Young, 53, Knoxville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.