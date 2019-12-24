Arrests
• Jared Ezra Huff, 36, Bear Hollow Loop, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9 p.m. Dec. 21, and charged with violation order of protection. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 31 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Mark Seven Rigsby, 57, Caswell Avenue, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:20 a.m. Dec. 23, and was charged with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $7,500 bond pending a 1 p.m. Jan. 6, 2020, hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Christopher Tyler Haynes, 36, High Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:08 a.m. Dec. 23 and charged with delivery of a Schedule I substance. He was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 30 hearing in Blount County General Sessions court.
• Jesse Hc Lii Stinnett, 42, Morgantown Road Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:15 a.m. Dec. 24 and charged with possession of a Schedule II substance, possession of a Schedule III substance and driving on a revoked driver's license. He was being held on bonds totaling $4,500 pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 2, 2020, hearing in Blount County General Sessions court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Robert James McMullen, 45, Coney Road, Philadelphia
• Latonya Dewan Porter, 46, East Edison Street, Alcoa
• Tanner Joseph Miller, 25, Skyview Drive, Maryville
