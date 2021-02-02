Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Latroia Tashe Anderson, 30, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:18 p.m. Jan. 30 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana), driving under the influence, driving while license revoked and two counts of child abuse/neglect/endangerment (nonviolent). She was being held on bonds totaling $25,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Charles E. Wilburn, 31, Dewberry Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:12 p.m. Feb. 1 and charged with theft. He was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Timothy Lynn Woodfin, 57, Jonesborough, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:29 p.m. Feb. 1 and charged with theft of property and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Desmond Scott Smith, 37, Jonesborough, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:35 p.m. Feb. 1 and charged with theft of property, simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana) and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on bonds totaling $9,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jonathan Michael Word, 33, Mentor Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:46 p.m. Feb. 1 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana). He was released on a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Amy Bray Sentell, 58, Preserve Pointe, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:01 p.m. Feb. 1 and charged with theft (shoplifting). She was released on a $1,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Cassie Lee Pedigo, 36, Knoxville
• Jessica Jeaine Martin, 44, Joan Drive, Louisville; also charged with violation of probation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.