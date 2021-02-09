Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Joseph Russell Tipton, 39, Orton Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:18 p.m. Feb. 8 and charged with public intoxication, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. He was released on bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Daniel L. Evans, 36, Irwin Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:58 a.m. Feb. 8 and charged with violating the sex offender registry. He was released on a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Shannon Joy Lett, 39, Zelmer Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:42 p.m. Feb. 8 and charged with theft of property. She was released on a $1,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Daniel John Setter, 34, West Cumberland Drive, Louisville; also charged with violation of probation
• Misti Lynn Hearon, 38, High View Drive, Louisville
• Melissa Marie Loy, 43, Strawberry Plains
