ARRESTS
• Rand Evan Mackenzie, 36, Maple Lane, Greenback, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:20 p.m. Feb. 14 and charged with violation of probation on a felony conviction. He is being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 18 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Casey Trent Martin, 23, Kian Court, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 5:21 p.m. Feb. 14 and changed with manufacture, delivery or sale of Schedule I-VII drugs. She was released at 5:50 a.m. Feb. 15 in lieu of a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Emily Rhea Valentine, 37, Cherokee Heights Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:37 p.m. Feb. 14 and charged with simple possession or casual exchange, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence. She is being held in lieu of a $7,500 bond pending a Feb. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jerome Hester Robinson, 38, Clinton
• Boo Troy Joseph Clark, 50, Knoxville
