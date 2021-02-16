Arrests
• Justin Corey Gribble, 27, Cutshaw Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:04 p.m. Feb. 15 and charged with identity theft. He was being held on a $7,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Joshua Cody Luke Miller, 29, Knoxville
• Joshua Jacob Pendergrass, 27, Community Park Road, Seymour
• Keith Aaron Dettloff, 32, Nails Creek Road, Rockford
• Jessee Ray O'Shields, 27, Patterson Road, Walland
• Travis Randy Creek, 46, South Maple Street, Maryville
• Ashley Nicole Salazar, 31, Knoxville
