Arrests
• Cheyanne Michelle Mize, 26, Knoxville, was arrested at 5:26 p.m. Jan. 31 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with theft. She is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Virginia Ann Shafer, 53, Knoxville, was arrested at 5:25 p.m. Jan. 31 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with theft. She is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court
• Peter Garlin Abernathy, 50, Cunningham Road West, Seymour, was arrested at 9:17 p.m. by Maryville Police officers and charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine, simple possession or casual exchange of cocaine and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Gregory Alan Harrison, 42, Knoxville
• Melissa Lynn Hawkins, 36, White Pine
• Harry Herbert Mabry Jr., 48, Mentor Road, Louisville
