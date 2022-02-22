Arrests
• Thomas Adam Fife, 45, Young Avenue, Maryville, was arrested at 5:08 a.m. Feb. 21 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with simple possession/casual exchange. He is being held on a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Janie Beasley Ross, 55, Hollyhock Way, Friendsville, was arrested at 6:37 p.m. Feb. 21 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII and maintaining a dwelling for consumption of a controlled substance. She is being held on bonds totaling $70,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 23 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Ronnie Jowers Jr., 30, Knoxville
• Carla Faith Watts, 47, Lenoir City
• Nelson David Shipman, 33, Knoxville
• Tacy Lynn Bentley, 42, Tallassee
