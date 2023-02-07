• John Luther Austin, 51, Sam Jones Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:03 a.m. Feb. 7 and charged with evading arrest, two counts of failure to appear and attachment pro corpus. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,500 pending 9 a.m. Feb. 8 and 9 a.m. Feb. 14 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kenneth Bernard Rousseau, 26, Lafollette Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:43 p.m. Feb. 6 and charged with two counts of violation of an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jessica Marie Solomon, 40, Harkleroad Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:04 p.m. Feb. 6 and charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• David Ray Rutherford, 41, Harkleroad Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:05 p.m. Feb. 6 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance and driving while license revoked. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Robert Eugene Keeler, 46, Sevierville
• James Hunter McGill, 26, Bob Irwin Road, Maryville
