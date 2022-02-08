Arrests
• Loretta Ann Stines, 35, Butler, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7 by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with identity theft. She was released at 1:38 a.m. Feb. 8 in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a Feb. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Wayne Jeffrey Marchand, 53, Farmington Way, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $8,000 bond pending a Feb. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jason Henry Vilchez, 29, Warbler Way, Maryville, was arrested at 7:21 p.m. Feb. 7 by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs. He was also charged with failure to appear and violation of community corrections. He is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court, a 9 a.m. Feb. 14 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court and a 9 a.m. Feb. 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jean Mary Markie Rose, 24, Florida, was arrested at 1:18 a.m. Feb. 8 by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with two counts of assault, three counts of failure to appear and public intoxication. She is being held in lieu of a $3,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Brittany Rachelle Bush, 28, Knoxville
• Tommy Mike Floyd Jr., 35, Knoxville
• Joshua Anthony Bounds, 42, Reagan Mill Road, Maryville
